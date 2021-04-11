NEC chair visits Kinondoni polling stations

Dar es Salaam. National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairman Semistocles Kaijage on Saturday, February 17, visited the Leaders Club polling station to witness the voting process in Kinondoni.

He later told briefed reported that polling stations were opened on time and everything was going on well.

He spoke of good cooperation between agents and election supervisors.

"I have only received a complaint involving an agent who appeared at a polling station with two affidavits, something which is unlawful,” he said.

On complaints of affidavits for agents representing some political parties, he said the agents were supposed to have affidavits, letters of introduction and identity cards before the voting time.

By-elections are taking place in two constituencies: Kinondoni in Dar es Salaam and Siha in Kilimanjaro.