Nine people die, several others admitted to hospital after drinking local brew in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Nine people have died at Kimara Stopover in Dar es Salaam after drinking local brew (liquor), while several others have been admitted to Mwananyamala Referral Hospital in Kinondoni Municipal Council.

According to Stopover Street Chairperson Margret Mugyabuso, two people died on Tuesday October 3 evening, while seven others, who were admitted to the hospital died Wednesday October 4.

“It is believed that they drunk the liquor mixed with an industrial chemical called G-V,” she said.

Ms Mugyabuso noted that she got information from the police at about 12.00am, who asked for her assistance over the matter.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa promised to give details later during the day.