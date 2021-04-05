Odinga claims Kenyatta plans to reject results

Addressing a news conference at his Capitol Hill Towers office, Mr Odinga said the recent outbursts by President Uhuru Kenyatta directed at the Judiciary indicated that the incumbent was not ready to accept defeat.

Nairobi. National Super Alliance presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga on Tuesday said Jubilee Party was planning to reject the August 8 election results “after sensing defeat”.

Addressing a news conference at his Capitol Hill Towers office, Mr Odinga said the recent outbursts by President Uhuru Kenyatta directed at the Judiciary indicated that the incumbent was not ready to accept defeat.

The Nasa flagbearer also claimed that the government had assembled a security team to rig the elections.

But National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale laughed off Mr Odinga’s remarks, saying he should be prepared to accept defeat.

Coalition government

In a statement, Mr Duale claimed the Nasa flagbearer was only interested in a‘nusu mkate’ government.

“The main motive of the Odinga group is to muddy and discredit the elections in an attempt to negotiate a coalition government.

It will not happen,” he said. Mr Odinga said Mr Kenyatta should promise Kenyans that he will hand over power peacefully if he loses the presidential election next month.

READ: Security chiefs warn politicians over KDF rigging claim

“There is a full scale mobilisation and training of officers drawn from police, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service, prisons and the military. This only happens in a dictatorship,” Mr Odinga said.

Election results

“President Kenyatta appears to be preparing to reject the election results because he knows he will lose.

We have seen over the years the increasing militarisation of the State and the moving of the President around the country in military fatigues,” Mr Odinga said.

He added that the opposition was fully prepared to protect the vote “having experienced two tainted elections”.

Early last month, the Orange Democratic Movement leader claimed Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, regional coordinators and county police commanders were being trained at Embakasi Barracks, Nairobi, to help tilt the election outcome in favour of Jubilee.

Denied claim

KDF and the police denied the claim, saying they were training to maintain peace during the elections.

Mr Odinga also dismissed the narrative by jubilee that cases filed by the opposition in courts were an indication that Nasa was not ready for the August elections.

“We are prepared for the General Election. We don’t want the election day to be moved even by one day because Kenyans have shown they are tired of this administration.”

Judiciary

The opposition leader said the President was intimidating independent institutions like the Judiciary.

“Concerned by their failures and fears of losing power, President Kenyatta and his Deputy have in recent weeks resorted to intimidating independent institutions as campaigns tighten and things swing out of their control,” Mr Odinga said.

On Sunday, President Kenyatta warned judges against frustrating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as it prepared for the polls. (NMG)