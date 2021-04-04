Opposition condems CUF attacks

Dodoma.Opposition MPs on Sunday condemned the attack on the Saturday CUF press conference.

CUF Chief Whip and Malindi MP Ally Saleh said what happened on Saturday was unacceptable.

Mr Saleh, a veteran journalist also expressed his sorry for all journalists who were trapped in the pandemonium.

"This is unacceptable, the government cannot let this kind of madness carry on on pretext that there's leadership wrangle within CUF. It's time to arrest this madness," he said.