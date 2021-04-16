People-centred social projects must come first, Tanzania told

The call was made after Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan had launched the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Tanzania country review on Wednesday.

Dar es Salaam. Analysts have urged the government to speed up the delivery of social services and development projects that have direct impact on the people.

The report showed that Tanzania has improved in the areas of democracy, good governance and social service delivery.

The APRM report, which is based on the assessment of the state of good governance and social services delivery, also covered various areas like Union matters, land related issues, gender equality, provision of social services--including education, health, energy, water and information technology. The report was released for the first time in 2012.

Moreover, it was presented before the Heads of State Summit by former President Jakaya Kikwete in 2013, where it was approved.

Analysts urged that the country was doing well in maintaining democracy, rule of law and the provision of social services.

Speaking to The Citizen, senior economist and social development commentator Prof Haji Semboja apart from commending the government for initiatives taken to increase social service delivery advised for more improvements. “I acknowledge the efforts done by the government to expand the scope of providing social services as it was reported in the document, however, I would urge that these projects should be those of public interest,” he said.

Prof Semboja was of the view that the report had also taken too long to launch even as the findings somehow reflect the current situation.

However, the national coordinator of the Tanzania Coalition of Defenders of Human Rights, Mr Onesmo ole Ngurumwa, showed concerns over the delay of timeline of the launching event, saying this made the document almost irrelevant.

“Five years have passed since it was written, I would suggest that the next report should base on the situation after the 2015 election,” he said.

According to him the government should improve democracy, good governance and the rule of law, to end grievances and concerns from members of the public.

Delivering her speech, Vice President assured government commitment towards improving good governance in line with working on recommendations highlighted in the report. Among the recommendations include the need to address challenges of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, land disputes, corruption and expanding the scope of social services delivery.

“The government in concerned with all challenges and it is committed to ensure improvements, so far we have addressed 25 out of 92 recommendations made,” she said.

She also commended the report saying that it has content that supports the industrialisation strategy which is being undertaken by the fifth phase government.