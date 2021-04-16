Pharmacy students march to raise awareness on hepatitis in Dodoma

The Tanzania Pharmaceutical Student Association (Tapsa) in collaboration with the AgaKhan Hospital organised a special hepatitis charity walk on Friday morning to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day (WHD).

WHD is marked every July 28 to raise awareness on the global burden of viral hepatitis and how to deal with the condition.

Tapsa President, Mr Erick Venant, told The Citizen on the sideline of the walk that the event would be followed by hepatitis awareness sessions by experts from Tapsa and Agakhan hospital and the regional satellite blood bank.

Dr Leah Kitunda from the regional blood bank warned of raising trend of viral Hepatstis was in the country.

According to her, between seven and 15 people out of 100 who turned to donate blood at the regions’ satellite blood bank were diagnosed hepatitis positive.

“Viral hepatitis, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C are distinct diseases that affect the liver and have different symptoms and treatments,” she explained.

“It’s very unfortunate that majority of people are not aware of the causes, symptoms and even effects of hepatitis, but the disease is very dangerous and if not contained might affect many people,” she warned adding:

“Past experience shows that that most hepatitis patients have failed to complete their dozes due to poor supply of medications to this region,” she added.

Hepatitis refers to an inflammatory condition of the liver. It's commonly caused by a viral infection, but there are other possible causes of hepatitis which include autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol.