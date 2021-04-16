President Magufuli welcomes Nkurunzinza in Ngara

The two presidents met at a border town of Ngara at Lamela stadium and where Nkurunzinza received a 21 gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by Tanzania Peoples Defence (TPDF) soldiers.

Ngara. President John Magufuli has on Thursday morning welcomed Burundi President Pierre Nkurunzinza for one day working visit in Tanzania.

The two are expected to hold bilateral talks and address the public.

Dr Magufuli is in the border town of Ngara as part of his six-day upcountry working tour which kicked off on Wednesday in Biharamulo district where he inaugurated the 154 kilometre Kagoma-Biharamulo-Lusahunga road connecting the border regions of Kigoma, Geita and Kagera with neighbouring Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.