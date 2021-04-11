Prime minister directs PCCB to arrest water project contractor

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday, February 16 directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) commander in Mwanza Region, Mr Ernest Makale to arrest the owner of a company contracted to implement a Sh2.6 billion water project in Kwimba District.

The premier’s directive came after residents in Mhande, Shirima and Izizimba ‘B’ wards where the project is located, sought his intervention following delays in its implementation.

Palimon Company Limited which was contracted to take water to the areas from October 28, 2013 to May 28, 2014, has until recently failed to do so, the PM was informed.

Mr Majaliwa made the directives when addressing the residents and leaders at Igumangobo Village in Kwimba District during a work visit in the region.

“The contractor should be sought wherever he is and should be questioned for not meeting the time frame while the funds have been exhausted,” he said.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa has warned Kwimba District Council officials to avoid spending funds disbursed for development projects on paying allowances.

“They are not released for allowances, they are supposed to bring about improvement solve citizens’ problems,” he said.

He said it was unacceptable that development projects are not completed on time despite the government’s commitment to release funds.

He cited earlier reports of embezzlement of Sh94 million which was intended for building a livestock clinic in the district as a bad example.

Earlier, the premier, launched a water project from Lake Victoria at Igumangobo Village, in Mwamashimba Division in the district.