Best employers named

The bottling firm won top honours at a ceremony held at Mlimani City Conference Hall in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening.

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Kwanza Limited has been named the Best Employer for 2017, edging out Geita Gold Mine (GGM) and Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL).

The bottling firm won top honours at a ceremony held at Mlimani City Conference Hall in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening.

The event, organised by the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) and graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, saw Coca-Cola Kwanza dislodge TBL as Tanzania’s best employer after the brewers won the award for two consecutive years.

MeTL Group won in four categories to bag the most awards among Tanzanian companies. MeTL emerged second to Coca-Cola Kwanza in the number of awards won and tied with GGM and TBL. ATE chairperson Jayne Nyimbo-Taylor commended the government’s efforts to improve the business environment in the country.

She said, however, that employers wished to see effective disbursement of proceeds from the skills development levy so that they could be directly used to develop skills and help push forward the government’s industrialisation agenda instead of the funds being channelled to the Higher Education Students Loan Board.

She urged the government to offer incentives to employers who are ready to provide students with internship to encourage more employers to participate in skills development programmes.

Advertisement

Ms Nyimbo-Taylor also called for a review of labour laws.

“We cannot build an industrial middle-income economy with labour laws that defend laziness and theft. We agree with laws that protect workers’ rights, but we don’t support laws which shield corrupt employees and thieves,” she said.

ATE executive director Aggrey Mlimuka said non-governmental organisations and public sector employers were assessed for the first time for this year’s awards, which had traditionally involved corporate entities.

The number of criteria this year was increased from 23 to 35 to also include innovation; managing an aging workforce; wellness; talent management and development; employer branding and attraction and retention. Other criteria used to gauge employers included promotion of work-life balance, diversity, inclusion and industrial relations.

Three categories were also introduced this year. They are Best Private Sector Employer, Best Public Sector Employer and Best Locally Owned Employer.

GGM managing director Richard Jordinson said the human resource award won by the gold mining company was a result of sound people-centred policies and practices as well as a strong commitment to supporting the economic development of Geita Region.

“We are humbled, thankful and proud of this achievement in this important aspect of our business.

“We will continue with efforts to create the right environment for a competent, productive and engaged workforce. GGM is a values-driven company that invests in its people and our communities. Focusing on this has allowed us to not only be successful but a good corporate citizen in Geita and Tanzania,” Mr Jordinson said.

A director with TBL Group, Mr David Magese, said it was an honour for the company to be recognised once again as one of the top employers in Tanzania.