Revealed: top hotels import meat

Dar es Salaam. A number of five star hotels in Tanzania currently import meat, thus skipping that produced in Tanzania, it has been revealed.

A source from one of the major hotels told The Citizen on the condition of anonymity that the major argument put forth by managements of the establishments is based on the quality of meat that Tanzania produces.

He pointed out that most of the meat consumed in the top hotels come from as far as The Netherlands, Australia and South Africa.

“Almost all Tanzanian cattle do not meet our quality standards. When meat is of a poor quality, when prepared for meal, it shrinks, and this is against our specifications,” said the source.

He added that herders in Tanzania still use outdated livestock keeping practices, that don’t ensure high quality of meat products.

However, he did not specify the quantity of meat that the top hotels need.

The source advised the government to focus on the issue and consider building the production capacity of local producers as well as come up with relevant policy to guide the sub-sector.

A new policy that takes the matter into consideration will help Tanzanian herders to benefit from the lucrative market and also benefit more the economy.