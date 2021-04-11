Siemens to improve power generation

Dar es Salaam. Siemens (PTY) Limited has pledged to generate about 1, 000 megawatts out which 800 megawatts will be from natural gas.

Speaking to the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) officers in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, PTY Regional Account Manager based in South Africa, Mr Stephan Luyt said assured that the company was fully committed to the project.

For his part, the TIC Executive Director Mr Geoffrey Mwambe assured the investors of his support from his office with a view to achieving sustainability and access to electricity.

“We acknowledge that reliable and sustainable electricity supply is a fundamental prerequisite driver of economic growth,” he said.

“On behalf of the government, we are willing to provide the requisite incentives to make this initiative successful.”

He added “The initiative would also play a key role in improving key sectors like energy, manufacturing that would automatically complement the government’s efforts to achieve its ambitious middle-income economy goal by 2025 through industrialisation,”

