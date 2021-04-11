Simanjiro brands 341,100 cattle

The government has directed livestock be branded for easy identification to tackle rustling.

Simanjiro. At least 341,098 head of cattle have been branded in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

The district’s administrative secretary, Ms Zuwena Omary, on Thursday told Manyara regional commissioner Alexander Mnyeti that the target was to brand 437,925 cattle.

By last month 79 per cent of the animals had been branded.

The branding was initially expected to end last month, but it has been extended to the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Simanjiro District administrative secretary Zuwena Omary said fishing was tightly controlled at Nyumba ya Mungu and Kidapash dams.

She also spoke about the district having 346,000 acres suitable for farming.

Already 144,00acres are being cultivated.