Soldier among seven killed in DRC clashes

Kinshasa. A soldier and six Mai-Mai militiamen died in clashes Thursday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the Ugandan border, the Congolese army said.

Since the beginning of 2017, Mai-Mai militias have regularly attacked Congolese army positions in the region.

The lastest clashes between government forces and the militia began at around 8am (0600 GMT), local residents in Kasindi, in North Kivu province, said. (AFP)