Speaker, Lissu relatives meet over treatment

Dar es Salaam. Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai and his deputy Dr Tulia Ackson met with the family of Singida East Member of Parliament (MP) Tundu Lissu (Chadema) yesterday to discuss treatment of the firebrand politician.

The meeting was also attended by Vunjo MP James Mbatia, National Assembly Clerk Dr Thomas Kashililah and Hanan’g MP Mary Nagu (CCM). Three relatives of Mr Lissu represented the family.

Mr Lissu is still fighting for his life at Nairobi Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment after being shot several times on September 7 by assailants, who have yet to be identified.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Lissu’s brother Mr Alute Mughwai confirmed that the meeting took place at the National Assembly offices in Dar es Salaam.

However, Mr Mughwai, who refused to go into details on what was discussed at the meeting, hinted that they hold another meeting to deliberate on the same issue again.

“We didn’t reach any conclusion because Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe couldn’t attend the meeting. The party’s secretary general (Dr Vincent Mashinji) was also absent, so we hope there will be another meeting,” he said during a telephone interview.

Mr Mbatia, who attended the meeting declined to comment on anything, instead directed the reporter to seek comments from Speaker Ndugai, Dr Kashililah or family representatives.

When contacted, Chadema Protocol, Communication and Foreign Affairs Director John Mrema and the party’s national vice chairman (Mainland), Prof Abdallah Safari, said the party was not aware of the meeting. Efforts to reach Mr Ndugai and Dr Kashililah were in vain.