Speed up Kigoma dry port expansion, TPA told

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has been directed to speed up the expansion of Katosho dry port in Kigoma to ease cargo transport to Burundi and DR Congo.

That is important taking into account the fact that Burundi and Congolese traders have been complaining about delays in receiving their goods imported through Dar es Salaam Port, the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, said during his tour of TPA offices on Thursday.

He said good services would also boost government revenue.

He also directed TPA to immediately fence off an area where the dry port will be built at Katosho avoid it being encroached upon.

“If its development is delayed chances are high that it will be invaded and evicting them may need compensation,” said Mr Nditiye.

“The government is determined to tackle transport challenges,” he said.

He also told TPA to use a one-stop centre at the authority’s new building.

He told the port management to act accordingly and in the right direction without waiting for directives from above.

TPA director general Deusdedit Kakoko said: “We will work on all recommendations to improve efficiency.”