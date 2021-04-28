Simba terminate Omog contract

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club has terminated Cameroonian tactician Joseph Omog’s contract.

That comes hard on the heels of the defending champions’ elimination from the Azam HD Federation Cup by a 4-3 penalty shootout.

Omog joined Simba in June last year, taking the vacancy left by Englishman Dylan Kerr who was sacked six months earlier.

After Kerr’s sacking, the team was under assistant coach Jackson Mayanja, a Ugandan, who lost his job in October this year. Burundian Masoud Djuma succeeded him.

Before Omog was shown the door, Simba member and famous businessman Mohammed Dewji tweeted to request Omog to resign as the team had been eliminated from Azam HD Federation Cup against second division team Green Warriors.

Dewji, popularly known as MO, said although he had no mandate to fire Omog, he had to resign. Few hours later, the club announced the termination of his contract.

According to a Simba statement, the team will be under Masoud Djuma and will start training after Christmas.