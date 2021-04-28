Golfers eye Arusha Open glory

Dar es Salaam. For golf enthusiasts, the Arusha Gymkhana Club course is a place to be next weekend as it hosts this year’s Arusha Open Championship.

Organised by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) in collaboration with Arusha Gymkhana Club, the Arusha Open is one of the major golf competitions in the country.

As golfers from various clubs countrywide fine-tune ahead of the two-day tournament, the organisers say preparations and logistics for what promises to be an exciting event are on course.

Arusha Gymkhana Club assistant manager, Arnold Adolf told the The Citizen by phone from Arusha yesterday that over 90 golfers would battle it out for top honours at the 36-hole Arusha Gymkhana Club course.

“Sports fans should expect a major treat at the Arusha Gymkhana Club during this year’s Arusha Open as it will bring together the crème of the country’s golfers,” Adolf said.

According to him, the eagerly awaited stroke-play tournament tee off on October 14.

Advertisement

Adolf, who will also participate in the event, named some of the hosts’ players expected to lead the club’s quest for the top honor in the event as Pravin Sigh, Nathwani Jay, Penile Uliwa and Richard Gomes to mention but a few

The annual tournament, which is bankrolled by UAP Insurance of Arusha, usually brings together elite golfers from Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Iringa, Coast Region, Kilimanjaro and hosts Arusha.

“I thank the tournament’s sponsors for their support. I also express sincere regards to TGU for giving us an opportunity to host the event, “he said. “We are expecting more than 90 golfers from Moshi Gymkhana Club, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo of Dar es Salaam, Morogoro Gymkhana Club and TPC of Moshi.”

He noted that the overall net winner prize, gross winner and winners and runners up in different categories such as men’s Division A, B and C and senior and ladies will be awarded hefty prizes.

He, however, fell short of revealing the awards, promising to do later this week.