Golfers set sights on Turkish Airlines Open

Dar es Salaam. Over 150 golfers are expected to battle it out for top honours at in the Turkish Airlines Championships treeing off on Saturday at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course.

Organised by hosts Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in collaboration with Turkish Airlines, the eagerly awaited tournament will bring together top golfers from four clubs.

Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club captain Akhil Yusufail said yesterday that preparations for the event were on course.

He expressed optimism that the golfers would enjoy their weekend as the par 72 course was in good condition.

“Our sponsors (Turkish Airlines), who are bankrolling the tournament for the second time, have promised a wonderful event for all participants,” Yusufali said.

He assured golfers and golf enthusiasts that the championship organising was working hard to ensure that the tournament becomes a success.

According to the club captain, fabulous prizes, two for each category, including gross winner and runners up, men’s Division A, B, C, senior, ladies, juniors, nearest to the pin men and ladies, longest drive men and ladies, will be up for grabs during the tournament.

He named clubs that will field golfers at the one-day championship as Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo, Morogoro Gymkhana, Moshi and hosts Dar es Salaam Gymkhana.

The golfers tipped to sparkle at the event include Jonathan Nkandala,Mohamed Dewji, Aidan Nziku, Ali Dossaji, Nisheet Devani and Salvatory Rwabizi.

Tayana William of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, who emerged overall winner in last year’s championship, has vowed to retain his title in Saturday’s tournament.

“In sport, there is always some pressure that comes along, but I am ready,” William said yesterday.