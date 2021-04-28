Airtel supports youth tournament in Kinondoni District

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has donated sports gear to Kinondoni Football Association (KIFA) for the U-17 Chipukizi tournament scheduled to kick off on October 8, this year.

Expected to feature 64 teams, the tournament will give youth an opportunity to showcase their football talents and expose. A team of coaches will pick best players to form a youth team for the district.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the handing over of the sports gear, Airtel Tanzania Sales Manager for Dar es Salaam Region, Mr Brighton Majwala, said the support was extension of what the company was doing in sports sector.

Airtel Tanzania has been sponsoring the Airtel Rising Stars for seven years now.

“We appreciate the Kinondoni Football Association for welcoming us to support Chipukizi Cup and I’m sure through this competition we will be able to bring the youth together,” said Mr Majwala.

The Kinondoni District Chairman of youth tournament, Mr Abdallah Singano, thanked the company for the support noting that the support has added happiness and the attendance has been excellence.

Advertisement

Airtel has donated Jerseys, socks, shin guard, T-shirts, medals all worth Sh5 million.