Simba, Mwadui share spoils in 4-goal thriller

Shinyanga. An 89th minute goal by striker Paul Nonga rescued Mwadui FC from the jaws of defeat as they forced Mainland giants Simba to a 2-2 draw at the Kambarage Stadium here yesterday.

Nonga beat goalkeeper Aishi Manula with a superb header after he was set up by defender David Luhende free-kick to salvage a point for the hosts in the thrilling Mainland Premier League match.

Simba, playing their traditional free-flowing football with swift but accurate passes, seemed destined for a win when they went one up nine minutes into the game through John Bocco.

Bocco rose above Mwadui defenders to head home a Shiza Kichuya free-kick for a 1-0 half time lead.

On resumption, Mwadui pressed upfront relentlessly in search of an equalizer.

They levelled matters in the 59th minute though defender David Luhende, whose free-kick gave Simba goalkeeper Manula no chance.

Simba regained their lead a few minutes later when striker Emmanuel Okwi scored through a penalty before the hosts cancelled the lead a few minutes to time.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) competitions committee has slapped a three-match ban on striker Deus Kaseke of Azam FC and Green Warriors’ goalkeeper Shabani Dihile for indiscipline.

Kaseke and Dihile have also been fined Sh500,000 each following their failure to make it onto the pitch on time during their Azam Sports Federation Cup match, according to the TFF information officer, Clifford Ndimbo.

The match took place on January 31 at the Azam Complex, on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam City.

Ndimbo said yesterday that the punishment was in line with Section 37 (7d) of the rules governing the tournament.

The Azam Sports Federation Cup, popularly known as FA Cup, decides the country’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, the fate of Singida United’s Kambale Salita, who reportedly elbowed a Green Warriors player during the match, will be known tentatively next week when the TFF disciplinary committee meets to discuss the matter.



