Simba SC coach Djuma first test against Ndanda FC

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania premier league continues today in three venues, but all eyes and hears will be on Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, whereby Ndanda FC will host Simba Sports Club at 4pm.

Other matches planned for today will see Lipuli FC of Iringa Tanzania Prisons at Samora Stadium in Iringa from 2pm and Mtibwa Sugar will be at their home ground Manungu playing Majimaji of Ruvuma from 4pm.

Mtwara encounter will be the first test for Simba’s Burundian tactician Masoud Djuma, who will be leading the team technical bench since the club terminated the contract with Cameroonian Technician Joseph Omog after the club was removed from the Azam HD Federation Cup by the second division team, Green Warriors.

Ndanda FC, which is placed 11th with 11 points from 11 matches, need victory to improve its status. The team may climb up to seventh position depending on the results of Lipuli and Tanzania Prisons. Lipuli is placed seventh after accumulating 14 points.

Djuma said he was not under pressure in the team as he was an experienced coach in East African countries’ football and he was sure of starting with a bang in the league.

“I have been head coach, where I come from. Being acting head coach with Simba is not a new task for me. I am ready to face the challenges of league matches and, believe me, we will come out with the best results.”

“We need to be focused in the encounter because Ndanda is one of the strongest teams and has a competitive advantage of playing at their home soil. I have committed players despite the fact that some of them will not play due to injuries,” said Djuma.

The team will miss the services of its two prominent players, Haruna Niyonzima and Emmanuel Okwi, who were injured.

Ndanda FC will depend on a new striker, Mrisho Ngassa, who joined the team from Mbeya City FC. On the list of prominent players is Salum Telela, who joined back the team after his studies.

Another tough encounter will see Mtibwa Sugar hosting Majimaji of Ruvuma at Manungu Complex. Mtibwa Sugar under coach Zubeir Katwila targets to beat Young Africans in the third position by beating Majimaji. Mtibwa is placed fifth with 18 points.