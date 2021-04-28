TZ golfer eyes more titles after Cup win

Tanzania’s top amateur golfer Victor Joseph believes he can win more of golf’s biggest prizes after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Kenya Open.

Joseph finished five strokes behind Kenyan Daniel Nduva in the championship that drew elite golfers from four East African countries at Nyali course, Mombasa on Sunday.

The championship attracted 91 players, including professionals who were led by Kenya’s John Wangai, who carded rounds of 78, 69 and 75 for 222 to win top honour ahead of compatriot Mathew Omondi on 224. (Brown Msyani)