Veteran golfer steals show at Arusha tourney

Reece claimed the top honour after overcoming Rotich Mike, Kermalli Aliraza and Nathwani Marc in Division A at the Arusha Gymkhana Club course.

Dar es Salaam. Veteran golfer Shah Reece of Arusha Gymkhana Club emerged the overall winner of the Club golf Championship on Tuesday evening.

Reece claimed the top honour after overcoming Rotich Mike, Kermalli Aliraza and Nathwani Marc in Division A at the Arusha Gymkhana Club course.

Speaking after receiving the top prize from the sponsors, Reece said he felt good to have won the competition, which attracted several elite golfers from four clubs.

“I feel good toReece claimed the top honour after overcoming Rotich Mike, Kermalli Aliraza and Nathwani Marc in Division A at the Arusha Gymkhana Club course. have won the competition. I was drawn with top golfers who gave me a tough ride and that’s what propelled me,” said.

“Credit should also go to management of Arusha Gymkhana Club for keeping the greens good such that it was very easy to hit the ball,” he said.

Reece carded 38 points in the 18-hole stable ford event. He was followed by Mike, who scored 37 points.

Advertisement

“It was a closely fought event, but I thank God that I finally made it,” Reece said at the end of the 18th hole.

“Mike is a good golfer, he put me under pressure throughout the tournament. I hope next time it will be his time,” he added, smiling.

In Dvision B, Khanbhai Hatim was the winner after notching 46 points while Jandu Kamal scored 37 points to finish second.

“I played really good golf today and everything was just going right for me on the course,” a delighted Hatim said.

The tournament also saw Yusufali Shamim (handicap 35) take the Division C trophy after returning 37points, while Somji Harbajan settled for the second spot with 36 points.

“This is the course I would always like to play on because its greens are perfect,” Shamim said.

Over 80 golfers from four clubs, namely Lugalo, Moshi Gymkhana, Morogoro Gymkhana and Arusha Gymkhana, competed in the tournament.