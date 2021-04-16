TANAPA awards Jane Goodall for her role in conserving Chimps

July 14 marks 56 years since she ventured into the study of social and familiar interaction with the Chimpanzee in Gombe National Park in Kigoma region a journey that opened a window of discoveries about the creatures that are closely related to human beings.

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism through Tanzania National Parks Tanzania (Tanapa) on Friday awarded renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall for her exemplary contribution to the conservation of Chimpanzees in the country.

Today (July 14) marks 56 years since she ventured into the study of social and familiar interaction with the Chimpanzee in Gombe National Park in Kigoma region a journey that opened a window of discoveries about the creatures that are closely related to human beings.

During her acceptance speech Dr Goodall said wildlife conservation is a complex endeavour that requires huge investment of human and financial resources and this can be facilitated by partnership between the government and private sector.

“As much as it’s expensive it is worth the struggle to protect people, animals, and environment in our societies,” she explained.

She went on to say that, the required resources should be able to facilitate regular and thorough researches in the areas of conservation as well as involving the locals throughout the process of animals’ preservation through trainings for awareness and capacity building.

Dr Goodall attributed her award to her mother who always supported her from a young age when she was adventurous with a great curiosity for animals.

For his part the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Prof Jumanne Maghembe said in increasing the funding for wildlife conservation in the country, of which the ministry has currently raised USD10 million (~Sh24 billion) through conservation fee in all national parks.

“The money set by the government for this cause is not enough, thus the reason for raising these funds; that will highly facilitate environmental and natural world management,” he explained.

The British primatologist, animal rights activists has a number of accomplishments some of which are being the United Nations Messenger of Peace, founder of the Dr Jane Institute and the Roots and Shoots programme that is currently running in schools in more than 130 countries across the globe.