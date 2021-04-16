TCRA makes more room for radio stations

According to an advert published on Monday by TCRA, there is a call for 79 commercial radio broadcasting and 32 noncommercial.

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has invited interested companies to apply for provision licenses of content radio broadcasting services in the 23 regions of Tanzania mainland.

The advert also stated that applicants are required to collect guidelines for requirements to be included in the applications which are available at the authority’s head office or zonal offices countrywide.