TCRA slaps mobile operators with hefty fines

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority on Friday slapped six mobile service companies with heavy fines for going against communications regulations.

The major offence that operators have been fined for is registering new subscriber identification module (sim) cards without using the bearers ID. For that offence Halotel has been fined Sh1.6 billion, Smart Sh1.3 billion, Airtel Sh1.08 billion, Vodacom Sh945 million and Zantel Sh105 million.

TCRA Director General Mr James Kilaba noted that, for the fact that this was not the first time for the said operators to commit the offence, they have then been penalised by an additional fine. Halotel received the biggest fine of Sh822 million, Tigo Sh625 million, Airtel Sh542 million, Zantel Sh52 million and Smart Sh37 million.

On top of that, the operators also each received another penalty of Sh500 million for compromising and endangering the public security by irregularly registering sim cards.