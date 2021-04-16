TRA Dodoma gives ten days EFD extension

Dodoma. Filling stations owners have been given ten days to make sure they start issuing electronic fiscal device (EFD) receipts to their customers.

This decision comes as a result of Friday’s chaos ensued across-sections of filling stations across the country closed shop on the directive given by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The Dodoma RC, Mr Jordan Rugimbana, issued the directive while pleading to filling stations owners to make the best use of the provided ten days before further steps get imposed against defiant.

Speaking yesterday at his office during a meeting with TRA officials from the region, the RC said that, “those who have already paid for the machines to TRA agents, they should wait for them and once whom have been provided do the needful.” He guaranteed that by partnering with the TRA, the regional authorities will exert pressure to make sure that the machines are available as soon as possible to all filling stations.

Dodoma Zone TRA Manager, Mr Thomas Masese, said that most of the business people in the region offer support to the taxman particularly on using the EFDs and praised them for their immense loyalty to the taxman.

He said their support and commitment to paying tax has allowed TRA to outperform in tax collection, whereby in the lasting fiscal year we had a target of collecting Sh47 billion but we over collected up to Sh52 billion,” said Mr Masese.

Advertisement

On his hand, the Chairman of the Filling Stations Owners’ Association Central Zone, Mr Faustine Mwakalinga used the meeting with the RC to thank the government for the time they have been given to them to complete the installing exercise of the machines in all the filling stations in the country’s capital, and assured the RC to comply with the given deadline.

The taxman since last year has been reminding filling station owners to install EFDs on their pumps, but since the beginning of the current fical year (2017/2018), especially last week the government began its crack down on the owners, who had defied the TRA directives.