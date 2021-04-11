Tabora teachers advised to start claiming arrears

Tabora. Teachers in Tabora Region have been advised to present evidence of their financial claims to education officers near them so that their arrears would be cleared in a timely manner.

The advice was given on Tuesday, January 9, in Igunga District by the Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary (Education), Ms Suzan Nussu, when addressing teachers of Ziba Secondary School. She had accompanied Tabora Regional Commissioner Aggrey Mwanri, who was on a tour of duty inspecting the construction of dormitories at the school.

She observed that it was not an easy task to verify payments, so the claims that were well organised had a better chance of being addressed earlier than those that were not.

Ms Nussu said that President John Magufuli has ordered that teachers’ arrears should be paid soon.

“Presentation of documentary evidence should be done the earliest. Any delay may end up affecting the rate at which these arrears are cleared,” said Ms Nussu.

However, she warned against those who would attempt cheating on the matter, saying no dishonest would be entertained and that legal action would be taken.

Ms Nussu challenged all education officers to ensure that the information reaches all teachers in their jurisdictions.