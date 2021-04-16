Telecoms conference kicks off Tuesday in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. About 600 representatives from 27 African nations are expected to meet in the second GSMA Mobile 360 conference which is starts on Tuesday.

The telecommunication industry stakeholders from across Sub-Sahara Africa will evaluate digital access and inclusion plus network coverage and customers’ quality of experience during the three-day event.

They will also discuss the mobile industry trends including exchanging ideas, learning best practices, innovations, learn from keynotes, workshops, meet potential customers and business partners.

The global platform to be held at Julius Nyerere International Conventional Centre in Dar es Salaam is hosted by Vodacom Tanzania PLC.

Speaking during the opening ceremony today, Vodacom Tanzania’s Managing Director Ian Ferrao said that by having this conference held in Tanzania proves the company commitment to continuously invest in the country.

“This conference also brings a great opportunity for us to showcase Vodacom rural outreach; social investment; highlighting M-Pesa as a reliable mobile money platform and how it is contributing to the development of Tanzania,” said Vodacom Tanzania’s managing director Ian Ferrao on Monday.