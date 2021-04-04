Top Chadema leader will leave party: CCM

Bagamoyo. CCM is going to receive a top Chadema leader in the city of Dar es Salaam, CCM national executive committee secretary of Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole said yesterday.

He in Bagamoyo attending a graduation of the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students Organisation (Tahlso) in Coast Region.

Mr Polepole said since the opposition had been claiming its councillors defecting to CCM were bribed, they would now start poaching one after another from the opposition. He further claimed that he had a long list of members of Ukawa, including chairpersons, councillors and MPs, who he could have received a long time ago, but he was refusing.

Mr Polepole also said he thought the way Chadema called themselves commanders it would not have been easy for them to be bribed by CCM.