Top civil servants advised on forms

Dar es Salaam. Senior civil servants are flocking to the Public Leaders Ethics Secretariat offices to beat the December 31 deadline of submitting their assets and liabilities declaration forms. Some of them sent their representatives to the offices to present the forms.

“December 31 will be on Sunday, which is not a working day; we ask all those who have not submitted them to do so by Saturday,” the secretariat’s commissioner Harold Nsekela told a news conference here yesterday. He assured public leaders that the secretariat’s offices will be open today “I call upon the Secretariat staff to be in office on Saturday to receive the forms.”

Ilala District Commissioner Sophia Mjema said it was important for public servants to submit their documents for verification.

Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Happi advised public servants to be sincere in declaring their assets and liabilities in the forms. “We have to emulate our President who submitted his documents on Thursday. All public servants should be honest in filling in forms about their wealth and debts,” he said.