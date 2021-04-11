Transfer of 5 polling stations decried

Dar es Salaam. Kijitonyama CCM secretary Maulid Habibu has decried the sudden transfer of five polling stations from Kijitonyama Primary School to Local Government offices, saying it has inconvenienced voters.

According to him, the National Electoral Commission had earlier directed that the polling stations be at primary schools, but they were suddenly shifted to another area.

“People went to the primary school to vote, only to be told the polling stations had been transferred to Local Government offices. They were deeply annoyed,” he said.

Kijitonyama Primary School has nine polling stations: A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, C3, D1 and D2. They are among 611 polling stations in Kinondoni constituency.

Voter Prisca Nyagaly said everything went smoothly at the Local Government offices.

“I arrived at the station at around 7am. My name was checked in the registry. I underwent few other verification checks before I was allowed to vote.”

However, Ms Theopista Mwombeki said she was disqualified from voting because she lost her card.

“They asked me whether I had a driving licence or a national ID which I didn’t have.”

However, voter turnout was low, supervisors said.