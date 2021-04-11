Tucta presents 11 proposals to govt

They include assisting members who were sacked for holding fake academic certificates to get their payments for the periods they worked.

Dar es Salaam. The Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) has presented 11 recommendations to the government on improving employees’ working environment.

They include assisting members who were sacked for holding fake academic certificates to get their payments for the periods they worked.

He mentioned other recommendations as promoting workers, settling outstanding payments, salary increments, holding meetings, the issue of merging social security funds, employment for Standard Seven leavers and the formation workers’ councils.

Tucta secretary general Yahya Msigwa said here that already the union had held discussions with the government about the recommendations.

He stressed the importance of investing in people for the nation to develop.