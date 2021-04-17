Udsm students land Barclays scholarships

Twenty four university students have won full scholarships from Barclays bank in a new skills development programme targeting the youth.

The students from the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) landed the Sh70million sponsorship, which will see them complete their higher education smoothly.

The money will carter for their tuition fees and other needs. (Gladys Mbwiga )

The programme aims at bridging skills gap that exist between graduates and potential employers.

Barclays Bank managing director Abdi Mohamed announced this yesterday during a brief ceremony at the bank’ headquarters.

“As a bank, this is an investment for the country and we hope that the students will use this opportunity to change their and country’s future,” said Mr Mohamed

The bank’s citizenship manager, Ms Hellen Siria said the students have been selected based on their intellectual ability.

“The scholarship targets to prepare the students with education skills and help them to be future ambassadors for others who will be awarded the same opportunity,” said Ms Siria.

The Balozi Mwanafunzi Programme is a partnership between the bank and the University of Dar es Salaam, and the bank plans to partner with other universities later.