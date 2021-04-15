Youths urged to make good use of their education

Rev Alfred Maluma, who was the Guest of Honour at the ninth graduation of the St Joseph University in Tanzania (SJUIT), said.

They can simply do this by being creative and create employment chances for themselves,

Dar es Salaam. Educated youths in Tanzania have been urged to use their intellectual knowledge and skills to help the government attain its goal of becoming a middle income country.

They can simply do this by being creative and create employment chances for themselves,

Rev Alfred Maluma, who was the Guest of Honour at the ninth graduation of the St Joseph University in Tanzania (SJUIT), said.

During the graduation, a total of 1,446 students were awarded with degrees, diplomas and certificates in different science and business disciplines.

Rev Maluma reminded the graduates that it takes more than what they gained while studying to see the impact of their schooling.

He urged them to use the education they have gained to sharpen their skills and heklp the communities in which they will be living.

Advertisement

"Be useful to your families, communities and this country in order to help it attain the industrial revolution dream,” he said.