Burundi’s senate passes bill on $75m loan to boost farming

The Burundian senate Wednesday passed a bill on the ratification of an agreement between Burundi and the World Bank’s International Development Association to boost the country’s farming sector.

The bill will provides the financial agreement worth 75 million U.S. dollars to support farmers and farmers’ associations doing their agricultural activities near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). Burundian Finance Minister Domitien Ndihokubwayo had been invited at the senate to answer senators’ questions about the bill. (Xinhua)

He told senators that the project will help beneficiaries boost production of maize, rice and milk.

“This project will increase incomes of households in the target area,” Ndihokubwayo said.

The project will be implemented in five provinces of Burundi bordering with DR Congo from the north to the south.

According to the World Bank, Burundi economy is heavily reliant on agriculture which employs 90 percent of its population, though cultivable land is extremely scarce.