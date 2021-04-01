PARENTING : Helping child balance studies and talent

Derrick Ariho, an upcoming artiste, doubles as a mass communication student at Kampala International University. He says he struggles to balance education and develop his talent since secondary school days.

Sometimes he foregoes classes which impacts his performance. Like Ariho, some children also find it difficult to balance academics and talent development. This has caused some to drop out of school to nurture their talents. For this reason, senior teachers and career counsellors share tips on how to deal with such.

Vincent Omedo, head teacher St Agnes Academy, Kisugu, says talent and academics are synonymous. However, talent is regarded as extra ability of displaying physical activity by our bodies whereas academics is mental-related.

Talent intelligences

To balance the two in teaching requires one to consider certain factors. First of all, one should understand that talent intelligences that can be noticed in childhood include verbal, musical, logical, kinaesthetic, and interpersonal where at least one exists in some body.

“There are learners who as infants show sensitivity to rhythms and sound. These, are expected to be future musicians and ballerinas if groomed well. Use of multi intelligence becomes a remedy for a learner to promote talents and academics,” he says.

Advertisement

Turn subject into talent

Collins Atamba, head teacher Queen Ann Primary School, says the learner can be taught a core subject by turning lessons into lyrics and speaking rhythmically with aid of musical instruments. He stresses that a child may communicate his or her talent using body language, hands-on learning or role playing using physical objects.

Coordinator in-charge

Atamba says school administrators need to appoint an active school coordinator to plan time for every event including practice time. This, he believes makes a learner not feel cheated because every activity is given its time and respect.

A parent or tutor, Omedo explains, should distinguish the teaching while handling the core subject or the skills in talent growth. “Identify the strength of the topic or skill and develop the required intervention. This method will motivate the child to move to the next level of a talent or academic task. It prevents delay as it solicits immediate collective feedback.”

Understand the personality

Ali Male, a behaviour and career therapist, says in order to help a child balance talent and academics, he or she must be understood by the school and parents.

“Talent development needs a person who is fast at recognising it. When a teacher or parent does not recognise the unique skills a child has, then it would be difficult to guide him or her,” Male says.

When you do not understand the career personality, then you cannot nurture the student’s talent. The student would often be subjected to punishments at school and home because the two communities have failed to appreciate him.

Groom them

Male adds that for instance, a child addicted to playing football would play it even when he is in his bedroom or at a dining table. Everything around him can be turned into football, including kicking utensils. That is the time when you should get a right person to guide the child.

Atamba says a talent-groomer should have a well-prepared training or academic lesson that supports internal learning as they facilitate quicker mastery of ideas and skills. Visual media especially that which depicts motion is best to satisfy psychomotor or intellectual domain expectation.

“Most parents treat talent attainment and development with less emphasis. They need to be sensitised and made to appreciate value of talent in life. The involvement of parents in supporting of school motivates the child to carry on with both academic work and talent growth,” Atamba says. The goal of involvement at all levels of education for specialised years in talent growth should be trained and sent to all schools. It is vital that learners discover themselves. They become self-driven hence manage own time appropriately.

How to handle

Ali Male, a counsellor, says parents coming together in small discussion groups could be encouraged to reflect on what qualities of character they are moulding into their children. One’s success in life largely depends on character traits,” he says.