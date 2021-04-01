Being female leader in today's world is very hard

If you happen to be a Female Business Leader under the age of 40, I will need another 500 words to address your unique and extra-challenging situation; God forbid we should have to report to a lady in her thirties! It is not just the ‘wrath of men’ that we need to endure but the condescending assumption that we have insufficient experience to add value, leading to an uphill battle that will require female leaders to swim against a rip-tide to manifest success.

Cliché as it may sound; when a woman ‘takes a seat at the table’ she unwittingly embarks on a journey through a perilous landscape. Fraught with male-dominated board rooms, societal judgement and general ‘hateration,’ the Female Leaders that you know are juggling multiple glass balls on a daily basis.

As a 26-year old ‘accidental entrepreneur’ I naively thought that I was operating on an even playing field; I refused to believe that as a woman I would need to work twice as hard to make things happen. Propelled by the desire to create a positive impact in all my dealings, boundaries have been crucial to my growth. Over the years, I’ve learnt that I need to keep my protective walls high; people will talk – “how did she do it?” “She must be mtoto wa mtu wa maana” “Perhaps she is dating her client?” Trust me, I’ve heard all possible justifications and quite frankly, I pay them no mind. What I do want to focus on is the common ‘categories’ of

Female Leadership that exist today, in the hope that they will strike a chord and ultimately shed light on the challenges we endure as a result of stepping up:

The Man-Eater (WoMAN) – She has risen the ranks under the assumption that men are a threat. As a result, she swings too far on the other side of the pendulum; alienating herself from peers and those who report to her.

She may be labelled as a ‘manly woman’ taking on typically masculine qualities to maintain her power. Play to your strengths but remember that the men you fear/dislike are your allies not your enemies.

The Softie – She operates as if she is apologetic to be in a position of power. She takes a pliable approach to management for fear of being judged for being too harsh, and is easily influenced by her male counterparts. Step into your power, my dear. You earned this and have no reason to be remorseful.

The Aspiring Superwoman – She guilelessly believes she can effectively juggle her work and family responsibilities in the same way a solo career woman and a full-time Mother does; but all at once. Even the most successful female leaders admit that “something’s gotta give” – you can be an awesome Leader and Mother but it’s rare that you can be both at the same time.

Make sure you have a solid network to support you. The Feminist – She has clawed her way up just to prove that women can. Congratulations; now the real work begins.

Don’t get caught up in the politics of being where you are, it’s time to knuckle-down and make an impact.

The Mama – She rests in the comfort of her nurturing abilities, embracing those around her as her children. This is a safe-space for her as she knows it demands automatic respect and will avert possible conflict in the workplace. Mama, we appreciate you but we know you have so much more to give.

To my powerful ladies successfully driving organisations to higher-heights; how would you categorise yourself? And to the gentlemen that report to these successful Female Business Leaders; have you encountered one of the characters above?

Happy Reflecting