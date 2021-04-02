Another tragic loss for socialite Zari Hassan

“It’s with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning.

Dar es Salaam. It is almost two months since she lost the father of her son and when everyone thought she was about to overcome grief, tragedy struck again yesterday morning when Zari lost her mother.

“It’s with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning. May her soul rest in peace, May Allah forgive you your sins and grant you Jana,” she announced.

She added in a post: You will forever be loved our Old Sun, us as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you Mama.

According to a celebrity website Big Eye, Zari’s mother who was 57 had been admitted in the intensive care unit at Nakasero Hospital for weeks reportedly nursing heart-related complications. .

It is not clear whether the Ugandan socialite who also has two other children with Tanzanian singer Diamond was in the country by the time of her mother’s death.

The sad news comes at a time when it was rumoured that Diamond had just acquired plush property in one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.

‘Word on the street is that the father of two has bought an apartment in one of the leafy suburbs in Nairobi, and the deal was sealed last Friday, when he was in the county,’ reported the Star. According to the website, the singer went on to post a video showing off the interior of an expensive apartment, where he spent time while in the city, captioning it, “My apartment”.