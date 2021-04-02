Ramsey and Antu to work on a new film

Dar es Salaam. Good work speaks for itself, and as they say real recognizes real.

After her success with the award winning Kiumeni film, Antu Mandoza is set to take her trade a notch higher with a possible collaboration with Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah in the wings.

Meeting on the sidelines a Workshop organized by Sahara Group at Hyatt Regency over the weekend the two struck a deal that could see them get to work in the first quarter of 2018.

Speaking to The Beat Antu whose role in Kiumeni has received great applause said she was looking for the collaboration with Nigerian who has appeared in very many films including one with the late Steven Kanumba.

“We spoke about quite many things and one of them was a possibility of working together on a filming project that is most likely to take place in the first quarter of 2018,” she said. It is still not clear whether the filming of the project will take place in Tanzania or in Nigeria.