Bashiru calls for peace ahead of polls

Dr Bashiru made the statement in Zanzibar during his meeting with CCM elders, saying the ruling party would continue maintaining peace and security as well as refraining from revenging.

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. The CCM secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ally, yesterday said four party cadres have been killed in politically-related incidents since commencement of this year’s election processes.

Dr Bashiru made the statement in Zanzibar during his meeting with CCM elders, saying the ruling party would continue maintaining peace and security as well as refraining from revenging.

According to him, the list includes Mr Matano Pima who died on October 3 at Kintinku Hospital in Manyoni District following a fracas that involved CCM and Chadema cadres.

The former University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) don said on September 22, this year, CCM members in Wete District in Pemba, including their chairman, Mr Kombo Hamad Yusuf, Mr Hamis Nyange Makame and Mr Bakari Ali Hassan were attacked by machetes wielding people inside a mosque.

“Through this gathering, I would like to call upon religious leaders across the country to protect prayer houses against such incidents and hate preachers. We’ve information that some people have started religious debates aimed at taking politics to houses of worship. This is dangerous,” he told the elders.

He added: “While we thank God for saving the country from Covid-19, we are using the religious houses to kill innocent people. How many God do we have? We don’t have a God of hate politics, rather we have one God.”

Advertisement

He said the Tanzania’s presidential candidate on a CCM ticket, Dr John Magufuli, paid a visit to one of the victims admitted at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital.

“These are bad signs that need your wisdom and prayers. You have to instil that sense of patriotism in the youth,” he said.

He said another incident occurred on September 21 this year, when Iringa’s higher learning institution senate chairman, Mr Emmanuel Polycarp Mlelwa was abducted, tortured, brutally killed and his body abandoned at Kibena area.

Mr Ally said one day before commencing election campaigns, another CCM cadre, Mr Brian Wilfred Mollel was killed in Momba Constituency following political chaos between CCM and Chadema members.

“I would like to assure you that CCM teaches us to respect country’s laws, follow election ethics and protect the party’s discipline,” he said.