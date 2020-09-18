I’ve big plans for Kigoma, JPM says

Dr Magufuli, who started campaigned in the region after arriving from Kagera Region, told rallies in Kibondo and Kasulu districts, where he stopped to address the waiting audience, said the western region was still facing challenges such as roads, which he promised to address in the next five years if re-elected.

By Alawi Masare

Kasulu. Ruling party CCM’s presidential candidate John Magufuli yesterday explained his plans to open-up Kigoma Region, which he said has been being overlooked for a long time.

Dr Magufuli, who started campaigned in the region after arriving from Kagera Region, told rallies in Kibondo and Kasulu districts, where he stopped to address the waiting audience, said the western region was still facing challenges such as roads, which he promised to address in the next five years if re-elected.

“I want to completely transform Kigoma Region by putting up important infrastructure. For a long time, this region was overlooked, but I started taking actions in the last five years and now I will do more if I win the October elections,” said Dr Magufuli.

“My appointment of two people as MPs and consequently ministers from this region was strategic for developing Kigoma,” said Dr Magufuli referring to Finance minister Philip Mpango and Education minister Joyce Ndalichako.

Mr Atashasta Nditiye, who is also from Kigoma Region, was appointed deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications.

“It’s not easy to appoint three ministers from the same region, but I did it strategically for Kigoma,” added Dr Magufuli.

Advertisement

Dr Magufuli also promised to upgrade some 310 kilometres of dusty road from Nyakanazi through Kibondo and Kasulu to Kigoma to the tarmac level in efforts to open up the region.

The road will connect the region with Zambia via Katavi and Rukwa to the south and link it with Kagera to Uganda and beyond.

He said currently over Sh400 billion was allocated for the road whose construction has started.

On his way to Kigoma Town, where he will address a rally today, the presidential candidate campaigned in stop-overs at different towns including Kibondo, Kasulu and Buhigwe.

At Kasulu, the crowd along the road eagerly awaited for him, such that there were fears of people hurting each other due to their number.

“We wanted to see this man who has been tough in making decisions,” said Mr Hussein Athumani, who pushed closer to the vehicles in the campaign trail as Dr Magufuli stopped to address the rally.