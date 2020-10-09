Magufuli starts third round of campaigns in Dar es salaam

By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam. CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli is beginning another round of campaigning today after a five-day breather.

Dr Magufuli ended the previous round with a rally in Zanzibar where he marketed the party’s presidential candidate for the Isles.

Today, Dr Magufuli will address a campaign rally at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the country’s commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

CCM’s Ideology and Publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole, who addressed journalists yesterday, said the party was progressing well with its campaigns, calling on the people to show up today at the Mkapa Stadium from 7am to listen to the policies of CCM through presidential candidate Magufuli.

“The state of our party’s campaign is in good shape and even in Zanzibar our candidate has continued with the campaigns well without any problem,” said Mr Polepole. The gathering will be entertained by over 20 artistes, said Mr Polepole, who also spent some time to counter issues raised by the opposition.

He also said that the presidential running mate for CCM, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, was going on well with the campaigns.

He said part of the campaign meeting today would be celebrating Dar es Salaam City’s success in the last five years--all done under the CCM manifesto.

“All the big names tomorrow (today) will be at the Mkapa Stadium, all the great artistes will perform for the people before and after listening to achievements registered from the implementation of CCM manifesto,” he said.

Dr Magufuli had paused campaigning since Sunday and Mr Polepole said the breather aimed at allowing the Head of State, who is seeking re-election, to continue with the presidential duties.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Dr Magufuli hosted Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera, who was in the country on a state visit.

After today’s rally, Dr Magufuli will have several other rallies in the city.