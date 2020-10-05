Moshi Urban seat awaits 143,177 voters to decide

A fierce battle for votes is expected in the Moshi Urban constituency, which has been a headache for CCM ever since it fell under the opposition NCCR-Mageuzi in the 1995 multiparty elections

By Daniel Mjema

Moshi. Kilimanjaro is among the regions whose 2020 elections will be more competitive considering its status as one of the opposition strongholds in Tanzania.

This time round, a fierce battle for votes is expected in the Moshi Urban constituency, which has been a headache for CCM ever since it fell under the opposition NCCR-Mageuzi in the 1995 multiparty elections.

In the 1995 polls, NCCR-Mageuzi party’s contestant Joseph Mtui won the hearts of Moshi residents to clinch the parliamentary seat.

Despite the fact that seven political parties will be contesting the same seat, the rivalry largely remains to be between CCM and Chadema.

Political analysts have already predicted that no party is going to be 100 percent sure of winning the seat.

Mr Joseph Mtui, who benefited from the popularity of Augustine Mrema to become Moshi Urban MP when Mrema contested the presidency on the NCCR-Mageuzi ticket during the 1995 polls, lasted from 1995 to 2000 before Chadema’s Philemon Ndesamburo took over.

The late Ndesamburo’s star shone bright as he was the constituency’s MP for 15 years (2000-2015) before ‘retiring’ from active politics and appointing Jaffar Michael as his successor.

The late Ndesamburo - popular as ‘Ndesa Pesa’ because of his personal wealth - was the one who, we could say, was the heart of the constituency. But, this time round, the election is being held without his presence.

Why stiff competition

The Moshi Urban Constituency is being contested by seven aspirants from different political parties.

They are Priscus Tarimo from CCM, Raymond Mboya (Chadema), Athman Ramole (ACT-Wazalendo), Dr Godfrey Malisa (NCCR-Mageuzi), Issack Kireti (Sauti ya Umma, Sau) and Fatuma Msuya (CUF).

Even as the seven candidates are contesting the seat, political analysts in the country have predicted that stiff competition will really be between CCM and Chadema.

The constituency has been under the political opposition since 1995. But this time, CCM has vowed to win it back - even as Chadema brags to continue ruling it.

In the 2000 polls, Mr Ndesamburo, contesting on a Chadema ticket, emerged winner of the constituency after stiff competition from CCM.

In the 2005 polls, Mr Ndesamburo was again declared winner after collecting 32,035 votes, followed by the CCM contestant, Elizabeth Minde, who garnered 23,773 votes. Juma Mubagha of CUF was third with 435 votes.

In the 2010 General Election, Mr Ndesamburo again emerged winner after collecting 28,697 of the valid votes cast, followed by CCM candidate Justine Salakana with 16,972 votes and CUF’s Seif Madongo with 97 votes.

The rivalry was renewed in the 2015 polls, whereby Chadema aspirant Jaffary Michael was declared winner after bagging 51,646 votes, followed by CCM candidate Davis Mosha (26,920 votes) and Buni Ramole of ACT-Wazalendo (634 votes).

All in all, during this year’s election, stiff competition is being held without the presence of the late Ndesamburo when Chadema’s real influence will be tested.

That factor apart, CCM aspirant Priscus Tarimo and Chadema’s Raymond Mboya appear to have similar backgrounds as they were councillors for 10 years from 2010.

Their difference comes when Mr Mboya entered the district council in 2015 and was later chosen Moshi Town Mayor because most of the councillors were members of Chadema.

For his part, Mr Priscus, within the district council, happened to be the secretary of the CCM councillors, whose number was, however, small in the council.

So, both candidates have experience in how development agendas can be effectively defended.

Mr Priscus, on the other hand, was used by his CCM party as the campaign manager in parliamentary and councillor by-elections in Siha, Hai, Rombo, Moshi Urban and Same districts in 2018 and 2019, whereby CCM emerged victorious.

All in all, Mr Priscus and his party expect to make themselves saleable in this year’s polling through the achievements of the fifth-phase government of President John Magufuli.

For his part, Mr Mboya will bank on the success of Chadema’s youth council in the past five years.

Election agendas

Among the agendas that could emerge in the election include that of petty traders, who have been crying for their own business area because King George Memorial Market, where they have been located, is temporary.

The other agendas are the construction of a district hospital, the stalled process of turning Moshi Town into a city, and the lack of a modern fire-fighting system.

The needed improvement of referral health services, sophisticated medical devices and increased number of medical personnel at Mawenzi Hospital to reduce the burden shouldered by KCMC are some of the angenda items expected in the campaign.

Candidates’ profiles

Mr Priscus, 39, enrolled at Kilimanjaro Primary School (1987-1993) before continuing with his studies at Mawenzi Secondary School in 1994 - and, from 1994 to 1997, he completed his secondary education at Umbwe Secondary School.

In 1998, he was admitted to the Lutheran Junior Seminary in Morogoro Region for high school education, where he completed in 2000.

From 2001 to 2004 he studied Economics at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

For his part, Mr Raymond, 49, enrolled at Kilimanjaro Primary School in 1985, then he joined Majengo Secondary School, where he completed his Ordinary Level education in 1988 and later continued with his Advanced Level studies at Kilimanjaro Boys School.

He later joined the Southern and Eastern African Minerals Centre (SEAMIC) in Dar es Salaam, where he specialised in minerals issues. He later established his own firm for buying and selling gemstones in Moshi town.

The returning officer in the upcoming election on October 28 this year Mr Michael Mwandezi, said at least 143,177 registered voters are expected to cast their votes to choose a leader of their own choice out of the seven aspirants.