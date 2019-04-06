Facility-based deliveries on the rise in Kigoma

Dodoma. The number of women delivering their babies in health facilities has increased by 24 per cent during the past six years, making birth safer for mothers and babies, this is thanks to the Maternal and Health Reproductive Programme conducted in Kigoma with funds from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Foundation H&B Agerup.

Financial support for the 13-year programme, which is being implemented by EgenderHealth and Thamini Uhai institutions, will end on April 30, this year.

Thamini Uhai executive director Nguke Mwakatundu told a press conference on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Dodoma Region that the percentages of facility-based deliveries increased to 72 per cent in 2017 from 48 per cent recorded in 2011.