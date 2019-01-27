Re-arrest man accused of being defiler, orders DC

Allegations against the suspected serial paedophile were raised during a rally at Ihongole Ward in Mufindi

By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mafinga. Police in Mufindi District, Iringa Region are tracking down a man nicknamed Mikwile on suspicion that he sexually abused 18 Muongozo Primary School children.

Allegations against the suspected serial paedophile were raised by a resident of Ihongole Ward in Mufindi, Ms Roida Patriki, during a political gathering in the ward which was graced by former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda.

Ms Patriki said 18 children were reported to have been defiled since May last year by the man (real name still unknown) who was later identified by residents and reported to police.

But, she said, the residents were surprised that the suspect had walked free out of the police.

“What we know is that there is no bail for suspected rapists. But, we are informed that the man who had been taken to police on such serious allegations is now free. Moreover, he is free at the time when children are back to school,” she said.

“Some parents have not allowed their children to go back to school because of the fear that the defiler is free and he could abuse the children again,’’ she said.

Mufindi District Commissioner Jamuhuri William has directed police to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.

Mr William issued the directive during a gathering where Mr Pinda, accompanied by CCM leaders, toured government projects.

“Police did a good job. They arrested the suspect and they made sure that they submitted all documents to ensure that he is not granted bail, as per the law. But, we were also surprised if he was brought to court and whether it ruled in his favour,’’ said Mr William.

“The man should be re-arrested him and taken to court. They should fulfil all the requirements so that he doesn’t get bail. If any judge releases him on bail, that judge must find another district where to live.”