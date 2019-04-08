By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Mtera MP Livingstone Lusinde (CCM) has proposed in parliament today, April 8 that the presidential election to be skipped in 2020 and President John Magufuli should remain in power until 2025.

"It is costly to hold presidential election, and as we all understand no one can defeat President Magufuli,” Mr Lusinde told Parliament.

He said instead the country should concentrate on holding civil and legislative elections.

Mr Lusinde said money saved from skipping the presidential election should be spent on development projects.