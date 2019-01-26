Artists’ stakes from ring tones increase

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Telecom companies will from now up until June be forced to pay 50 per cent of the ring-back tone, which the telcos charge a subscriber of the service as royalties to artists, who own the songs.

The decision was made yesterday after a meeting, which brought together Tanzania Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), musicians, mobile phones operators and agents in the city.

Briefing reporters after their meeting, TCRA director general James Kilaba said the increment was equivalent to 20 per cent compared to previously, when an artist was paid only 30 per cent of what was generated through the service.

“The new amount will be used during this transitional time, while we are looking for modalities, which will benefit both sides,” said Mr Kilaba.

According to him, TCRA will issue indicative prices by beginning of July.

“Our aim is to make sure that every party involved reaps fruit of their work,” said Mr Kalaba.

During the period, TCRA will review all the contracts between artists and telcos to see if both side honoured them.