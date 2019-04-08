Azam FC spent Sh400 to modernize Complex for U-17 Afcon finals

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam, The African Cup of nations U-17 tournament is some six days away and the Citizen has learnt that Sh400 million has been used to rehabilitate the Azam Complex

The competition which kicks off on April 14 to 28 is set to be played at the Azam Sports Complex Chamazi and the National stadium.

The amount was spent reconstruction and rehabilitation of the changing rooms, special stand for special guests, the drug testing center and medical room.

Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe said the costs of modernizing the stadium ahead of the finals was incurred by Azam Football Club.

Mwakyembe commended Azam FC for the support ahead of the competition which is being staged in Tanzania for the first time.

“You deserve the compliments for what you have done. This is what we meant for the private sector to support the government needs. I must say that I am indeed impressed,” said Dr Mwakyembe.

Azam Complex Manager, Sikitu Kilakala has said the modernization of the stadium was carried out as per Confederation of African Football directives.

The Azam Complex will host six matches during the group stages. Five matches will be for group B comprising Cameroon, Guinea, Morocco and Senegal.