Bunge passes Bill on transport regulation

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Parliament yesterday passed the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Bill, 2018, and the Tanzania Meteorological Authority Bill, 2018, with a view to increasing efficiency in regulatory bodies.

If assented to by the President, the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) would be repealed, leading to the establishment of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra).

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority would also be established.

This, according to Masasi Urban MP Chuachua Rashid (CCM), on behalf of the Parliamentary Infrastructure committee, would reduce the burden of the regulator and eventually increase efficiency.

Latra will be responsible for issuing, renewing and cancellation of permits or licences as well as registering crew and certifying drivers of the regulated sector. Lawmakers punched holes into the Bills, saying the proposed fines were too high.

Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with the provisions related to Latra, would commit an offence and would be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both. Furthermore, where an offence is committed by a body corporate, it shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million.

Also, a person who unlawfully issues weather forecasts and warnings to the public commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine of not less than Sh50 million or to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or both.

“I concur with both Bills. But in my opinion fines should be reduced,” Vunjo MP James Mbatia (NCCR-Mageuzi) opined, suggesting that too much focus should not be put on fines, but rather on better ways of making smooth enforcement of the law to avoid hurting consumers.

“If authorities are to become efficient, experts should be allowed to work without political interference,” suggested Mr Mbatia.

Kaliua lawmaker Magdalena Sakaya (CUF) also criticized on high fines and suggesting that a focus should be on addressing the challenges among others, road accidents by finding the best way to control cyclists, to reduce road accidents.